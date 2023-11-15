Annual Brett/Robinson Charity Rummage Sale Dec. 9 in O.B.

Brett/Robinson’s Annual Charity Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the company’s laundry at 25050 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The sale includes items donated by employees, condo owners, friends and people in the Pleasure Island community. Items for sale will include furniture, household goods, home accessories, clothing, toys and other assorted goodies. Payment is by cash or check. The charity fundraiser also includes Split the Pot 50/50 raffle. Last year’s winner received $2,000.

The Brett Robinson krewe is also conducting a toy drive and will accept new toys in original packaging and not wrapped for gifting. Each toy donated can be exchanged for a $10 voucher to go towards rummage sale purchases.

If you are interested in donating, please call or visit the Service Desk Manager in your building. Cash and check only.

For more info, please contact Sabrina Downey at 251.948.1899.