Annual Taste of the Island Dec. 2 at O.B. Event Center

The Mystics of Pleasure Baldwin County Benevolent Fund and the Krewe de Swan will present the Annual Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 2 at beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale now for $60 per or you can buy a table of 10 for $600. Only 400 tickets will be sold and they are going fast.

The annual fundraiser includes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar, a fabulous silent auction with lovely baskets and live music from Tyn Tymes starts at 7:30 p.m. Dress is Island Casual.

The Marines will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door so please bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl or both! For more information or to purchase tickets, call Scott Sremba at 616-299-2752.