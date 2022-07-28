Baldwin Education Coalition Golf Tourney slated Sept. 8

The 10th Annual Baldwin County Education Coalition Golf Classic will be held on Sept. 8 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope. Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Service, the tourney is the Coalition’s only fundraising event. One of Baldwin County’s premiere tournaments, players enjoy complimentary lunch, dinner, beverages, and exceptional prizes. More info: 251-989-2262 or info@betterbaldwin.com.