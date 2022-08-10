Thursday, August 18, 2022
Latest:

MORE August 10 NEWS News 

Baldwin Path to Peace Choir Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran

Mullet Wrapper 116 Views

Baldwin Path to Peace Choir Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne will host a free concert by the Baldwin County Path to Peace Choir on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The choir is composed of members of churches of multiple denominations and races and celebrates and facilitates personal multi-race relationships in Baldwin County.
The Path to Peace initiative is part of the Ecumenical Ministries Churches Together (ACT-II) program. For more info, email dhxtwo@yahoo.com or call 251-928-3430.