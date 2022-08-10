Baldwin Path to Peace Choir Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne will host a free concert by the Baldwin County Path to Peace Choir on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The choir is composed of members of churches of multiple denominations and races and celebrates and facilitates personal multi-race relationships in Baldwin County.

The Path to Peace initiative is part of the Ecumenical Ministries Churches Together (ACT-II) program. For more info, email dhxtwo@yahoo.com or call 251-928-3430.