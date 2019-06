Bayside Baptist Church hosts VBS registration fun June 8

Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian will be having VBS Registration Fun on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. the event will feature popcorn, snow cones, games, and inflatables. Please come and register for VBS, which will be held on Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, June 19 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. The church is located at 33749 Hwy. 98 in Lillian. For more info, call (251) 961-1731.