Beginner pickleball play days slated twice a week in G.S.

Each Thursday and Friday, from 1-4 p.m., the Bama Beach Pickleball Club offers a beginners’ play day at the Church of Christ in Gulf Shores so newbies can come and play with each other and practice their games. Once they get proficient at playing, they can then move on to the regular play schedule at the church from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Saturday. Come learn the fundamentals of the fastest growing sport in the USA. For mor info, call Sam Strite at samcstrite@gmail.com or 251-965-5122.