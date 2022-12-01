Billy Claus & The LuLuBelles at LuLu’s Dec. 10

Enjoy a memorable family Holiday experience at LuLu’s Gulf Shores Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles free event on Saturday, December 10. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Billy Claus, Santa’s warm weather-loving brother, will arrive at 2 p.m. For those wishing to make a full day of it, the LuLu’s Christmas Lighted Boat Parade leaves from LuLu’s Homeport Marina at dusk.

Bring a toy to donate to LuLu’s Toy Drive benefiting the Christian Service Center! All toys must be new and unwrapped. If you or someone you know is in need please visit cscgs.com

In addition to kid’s arts & crafts activities, there will also be a 1:45 p.m. reading of Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas children’s book written by Lucy Buffett.

Billy lives in the Caribbean but comes this way to help Santa during the Holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s fun version of Santa’s elves. Billy visit with children and pass their wish list to his brother. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. For more Billy Claus information, call (251) 967-5858 or visit LuLuBuffett.com.