Board members nominated for South Baldwin Chamber

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce nominating committee has presented a slate of candidates shall as new regular directors at the October meeting of the Board of Directors.

The three year nominees are: Penny Groux, Accommodations/Resort; Andrew Clay, Manufacturing; Dwane Hayes, Auto Service; Belinda Tucker, Staffing Service; Bailey Stitt, Financial Services ; Ken Styron, Higher Education.

One year appointments for 2023: Chad Watkins, Immediate Past Chairman, WAS Design; Tom Knighten, Retail; Margaret Roley, Healthcare; Beth Gendler, Tourism Industry; Matt Pugh, Restaurant Industry; Tony Marzullo, Vacation Rentals; Jim Bibby, Shopping and Entertainment.