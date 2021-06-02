Cocaine bundles wash up on Gulf Shores beaches

At least 34 bundles of cocaine, in one kilo packages, washed ashore in Gulf Shores, mostly around a quarter mile west of the 6th Street Public Beach Access and the Fort Morgan Peninsula, according to Gulf Shores Police. Thirty kilos were recovered on the evening of May 17 on West Beach. And an additional package washed up and was recovered the following morning. Four more kilos were found washed up along the Fort Morgan peninsula on May 20. All of the drugs had different markings, and some of the bricks were decorated with a photo of infamous drug kingpin Pablo Escobar’s mugshot.

Some of the packages were covered in barnacles, indicating they had been in the water for a while. Gulf Shores Police said that the pure volume of packages that washed up is unusual, but there is little chance of finding the source of the illicit drugs, which were given to United States Customs for lab testing.