Community market at GSP’s Lake Shelby Aug. 20

This summer’s final community market along the beautiful shores of Lake Shelby at Gulf State Park will be on Aug. 20 from 3-7 p.m., and plans are to continue holding markets at that beautiful public site the first and third Saturday of each month.

n addition to various vendors market visitors will be able to check out the just opened unique gift shop at Lake Shelby. Plans are for the market to eventually grow to include 62 vendors, special events such as car shows and assorted food trucks. For more info, call Cindy Langston at 251-424-0036 or email Cindy. Langston@dcnr.alabama.gov.