Cookin’ with Carolyn Barbecued Beef Ribs

Barbecued Beef Ribs
1 large sweet onion, halved and sliced
1/2 c. water
2 Tbsp. canola oil
4 pounds bone-in beef short ribs, trimmed
1 bottle(12 oz.) chili sauce
3/4 c. plum preserves or preserves of choice
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Place onion and water in a 5-qt. slow cooker. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown ribs in batches. Add to slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. In a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Remove ribs from slow cooker; discard cooking juices. Return ribs to slow cooker. Pour sauce over top. Cook, covered, on high 25-30 minutes or until ribs are nicely coated. Yield: 8 servings. Enjoy!
