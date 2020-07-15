Cookin’ with Carolyn Barbecued Beef Ribs

Barbecued Beef Ribs

1 large sweet onion, halved and sliced

1/2 c. water

2 Tbsp. canola oil

4 pounds bone-in beef short ribs, trimmed

1 bottle(12 oz.) chili sauce

3/4 c. plum preserves or preserves of choice

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

Place onion and water in a 5-qt. slow cooker. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown ribs in batches. Add to slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. In a small saucepan, combine remaining ingredients; cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Remove ribs from slow cooker; discard cooking juices. Return ribs to slow cooker. Pour sauce over top. Cook, covered, on high 25-30 minutes or until ribs are nicely coated. Yield: 8 servings. Enjoy!