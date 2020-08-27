Cookin’ with Carolyn Beefy Noodle Casserole

Beefy Noodle Casserole

4 oz. uncooked wide egg noodles

1 lb. ground chuck

1 (14 oz.) jar pasta sauce

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, cubed

1 cup cottage cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Place noodles in a lightly greased 11×7-inch baking dish. Set aside. Meanwhile, cook beef in a large skillet, stirring until it crumbles and is no longer pink; drain. Stir in pasta sauce; set aside. Place cream cheese in a 1-quart glass bowl; microwave at HIGH 1 min. or until softened. Stir in cottage cheese and sour cream. Spread mixture over noodles. Spoon beef mixture over cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly with heavy-duty plastic wrap; fold back a small corner to allow steam to escape. Microwave at HIGH 6-8 min. or until mixture is thoroughly heated, giving dish a half-turn after 4 min. Yield: 4 servings

Enjoy!