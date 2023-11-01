DASH Foundation dinner is Nov. 18 at PZK Hall

The DASH Foundation Charity Dinner & Drawdown will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale. The annual dinner is a night full of music, food, silent auctions, raffles & of course the $5,000 drawdown. Tickets are $100 per couple or $125 per couple with insurance. All proceeds raised will stay in our community, helping families who are battling cancer or life altering chronic illnesses.

More info: dashfoundationofbc.com or 251-656-3422.