Dedication for G.S. Garden Club Blue Star Memorial June 12

Marker at Gulf Shores Welcome Center will honor our veterans

The Gulf Shores Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial at the Gulf Shores Welcome Center on Hwy. 59 on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. The club is sponsoring the memorial as part of its ongoing effort to recognize veterans in a highly visible way.

The Blue Star Memorial program is an ongoing National Garden Club project in which local garden clubs place a marker in a prominent location on America’s highways, byways, cemeteries and other civic locations.

In 1945 the National Garden Club started the program, using the iconic Blue Star that was seen on banners and flags in the homes of those who served during WW II. This program is still active and is a fitting tribute to our Armed Forces. The program now covers all 50 states with more than 1,000 memorials across the USA.

The GSGC meets the first Wednesday of each month at 9:45 a.m. Sept. thru May at the Gulf Shores Activity Center. Guests and new members are always welcome. In addition to sharing their love of plants and gardening, club members assist with many community projects, including the Gulf Shores Christmas Parade, the Alabama Coastal Clean Up and the Gulf Shores Beautification Committee.

The club’s primary fundraiser is an annual flower seminar on the first Wednesday of February. Proceeds from this event help to fund scholarship programs, community gardens, goodie bags delivered by the club to veterans at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

For more club info, visit gsgardenclub.com or facebook.