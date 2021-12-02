Experience North Pole at OWA every weekend

Experience the North Pole in Downtown OWA! This year, Santa will be a little closer to home. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday though December 19, Santa will be welcoming guests of all ages to his home away from home. Kids and families will be able to participate in Christmas crafts with Santa’s Elves while waiting to grab a photo with the jolly man himself!

While the North Pole is free to experience, photos with Santa will be available for a small additional cost. The North Pole experience will also be open December 20-23 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your wish list, as Santa’s mailbox will be accepting mail all season long.