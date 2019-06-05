Fall youth sports registration continues through July in G.S.

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department will hold registration for youth football, soccer and cheerleading through July. Youth football is open to ages 7-12. Cheerleading is open to children ages 6-12. Youth soccer is open to ages 4-14. The age control date for all sports is August 1, 2019.

Registration fees for all fall leagues are $70 for members, $80 for non-members and $90 for non-members and non-residents. There is a $10 discount if you register your child by June 30. Players may register at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center, the Cultural Center or online at gulfshoresal.gov/recreationregistration. Info: 251-968-1421 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/sports.