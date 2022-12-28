Family of late Del Carter grateful for the support

A celebration of life is planned at a later date in Gulf Shores for resident Del Carter, who was born February 18, 1933, on Devil’s Run creek in Ellsinore, Missouri, and died on December 8, 2022, in Houston, at the age of 89 years, 9 months and 18 days. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

A developer in Gulf Shores, Del was born to Willie and Ova Carter. His early years were not easy. He plowed the field on their farm from a very early age, quickly learned the importance of hard work, and soon understood the value of a dollar. As a child he always wondered what was on the other side of the next hill but the farm held a place in his heart and in his later years he spent much time there.

After school he moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, and joined the Army in 1953 and after basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he served a tour of duty in France. After leaving the Army he worked for the Farm Bureau Co-op. Then in the mid-1960’s he started a successful lumber business there. In 1981 he moved to Gulf Shores. Alabama, and began his career as a real estate developer.

He is survived by his life partner, Daphne Day; son Mike Carter (Donna) of Plainfield, Indiana; daughters Debbie Walker (Kevin) of Indianapolis; Delisa Roberts (Lewis) of Fort Meyers, Florida; Elizabeth Carter Kesling (Josh) of Orange Beach, Alabama, and Daphne’s children Devin Deas (Rebecca) of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Brittney Alexander (Lance) of Magnolia Springs, Alabama; grandchildren Michelle Downey (Craig), Krista Tschaenn (Travis), Mitch Walker (Samantha), Christopher Chester (Katie), Dustin Chester (Jessica), Tyler Chester (Megan), and Grey Kesling. Daphne’s grandchildren Maiya Deas, Baine Deas, Gage Deas, Priscilla Alexander and Eli Alexander. He’s also survived by a very special aunt Viola Crites of Ellsinore; special niece Tonya Carter (Mike) of Ellsinore, and special nephew Sam Carter (Carol) of Reelsville, Indiana. In addition, 16 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and friends will mourn his passing.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, by sisters Virgie Alcorn Evans and Lillie McCollumn, by brother David Carter, and in 2021 by his four-legged best friend, Jovi.

Del was a proud Carter and enjoyed sharing his family’s history. He started out with little more than his wits and his health and built successful businesses in two adopted home states. He valued resilience and self-reliance lessons taught to him by his parents, and ran his businesses on those models, and honorably, as the thousands of people he did business with would attest. Although he made a point to never be a burden on anyone else, he reached out to others, especially those within his circle of family and friends. In his later years he became the family patriarch, completely renovating and updating his parents’ farm, expanding it, and making it a meeting place for his entire large extended family. From there he promoted the family legacy and became the magnet for many far flung family members and the voice for the values and beliefs that shaped his own life. He was a lifelong Republican and voice for conservative values, and if any younger family members were unsure of the right political views to take, he was happy to show them the right way—but always with a twinkle in his eye and a sense of good humor.

The family would like to especially thank the Ellsinore Full Gospel Church and pastor Darrell Davis for providing a meal for the family after the service as well as Tonya Carter for all of her help.

Memorials can be made to the White’s Mill Church Maintenance Fund, 164 Carter 325, Ellsinore, Missouri, 63937, the old church he grew up in and where he had fond memories of his father leading the choir.