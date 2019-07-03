First Friday fish-fry July 5 at Foley United Methodist

Foley United Methodist wil host its First Friday Fish-Fry on July 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Church Spirit Center (915 N. Pine St.). The fundraiser is held the first Friday of every month. Enjoy delicious white fish filets fried to golden perfection, accompanied by cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies, dessert, and a drink all for a donation of $8. Patrons can even get orders to-go! No reservation necessary. For more info, call 251-943-4393 or visit foleyu