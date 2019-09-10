Foley Gardeners first meeting of season is Sept 19 at Library

The Foley Garden Club will have their first meeting of the new season on September 19 at noon at the Foley Public Library’s second floor meeting room. Guests and those interested in joining the group are welcome, but the library does not open until 1 p.m. on Thursdays, so attendees will have to knock on the back door and let a staff member know that you are there for the garden club meeting. Bring a lunch and learn about the wonderful programs the club has planned for the coming year. For more info, contact Linda Ford at 251-972-8721.