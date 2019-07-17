Foley High to present 2019 Hall of Fame at Ivan Jones Sept. 13

Foley High School will honor 12 former athletes and two honorary inductees during its annual Hall of Fame ceremony to be held Friday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. before the Foley Lions’ game vs. the Alma Bryant Hurricanes at Ivan Jones Stadium in Foley.

A reception hosted by the FHS Alumni Association will be held in the Foley Elementary School gym/auditorium on Oak Street next to Ivan Jones Stadium’s west end zone beginning at 5:15 before the ball game. All friends, family, classmates and well-wishers are invited to congratulate the inductees at this time. All members of the Foley HS Athletic Hall of Fame are invited, The inductees include the following:

Mr. Gary Bessette

Mr. Gary Bessette excelled in football, track & field, and baseball. He played both ways for Coach Ivan Jones on the 1964 football team that was 9-1 and only surrendered 20 points for the season.

Mr. DJ Fluker

Mr. DJ Fluker Mr. DJ Fluker was a standout offensive lineman for Coach Todd Watson and excelled in track & field and basketball as well for the Lions in the late 2000’s. He went on to star for Alabama and currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

Mr. Paul Gibson

Mr. Paul Gibson Mr. Paul Gibson was a two-way lineman for Coach Ivan Jones on the outstanding 1964 Foley Lions football team that went 38-2 in their four years at Foley.

Mr. Bill Harris

Mr. Bill Harris Mr. Bill Harris was a standout offensive lineman under Coach Eddie Willis and head coaches Barry Pennington and Teddy Suttle in the late 1980’s. He went on to play football at Liberty University and has been coaching high school football most of his adult life.

Mr. Charlie Lymon

Mr. Charlie Lymon Mr. Charlie Lymon excelled for the Lions on the basketball court under Coach Mark Thompson. He was a four-year starter and one of the team’s most reliable scorers in the late 1970’s.

Ms. Karneil McGaster

Ms. Karneil McGaster Ms. Karneil McGaster was a standout for Coach Tommy Catlin’s girls’ basketball program in the late 1980’s, helping the team to several good playoff runs during her career.

Ms. Jessica Nichols

Ms. Jessica Nichols Ms. Jessica Nichols was a multi-time state champion for the Lions in track & field and weightlifting under Coaches DD Andersen, Nikki Lewen, and Greg Dodd in the 2000’s, and she still holds records in both sports.

Mr. Greg Parker

Mr. Greg Parker Mr. Greg Parker was a standout for Coach Lester Smith in the late 1970’s on the football field. He was a two-way player for the Lions and also handled kicking duties for the great 1977 team.

Coach DD Andersen

Coach DD Andersen Coach DD Andersen-Payne excelled for the Lions in track & field in the early 1990’s where she competed at the state meet in throwing events. She returned to her alma mater as a teacher and coach in the 1990’s and led several different athletes to state championships and other accolades over the past twenty-plus years.

Ms. Jaki Fleming Rush

Ms. Jaki Fleming Rush Ms. Jaki Fleming Rush is one of Foley High School’s all-time great softball pitchers where she led the Lions from the mound for six years under Coach Chris Bridges and was her class’s valedictorian in 2006.

Mr. Anthony Younce

Mr. Anthony Younce Mr. Anthony Younce was a standout defensive lineman under Coach Bud Pigott and head coach Lester Smith on the outstanding teams of the late 1970’s.

Mr. Randy Younce

Mr. Randy Younce Mr. Randy Younce was a standout linebacker for Coach Jimmy Nazary in the early 1990’s where he is considered to be among the top athletes of his era.

Mrs. Marge Moore

Mrs. Marge Moore Honorary inductee Mrs. Marge Moore is a 1966 graduate of Foley HS who went on to be an educational leader in the Foley community for 25+ years. In addition to many other service roles in the community over the years, she has been a vital member of the FHS Alumni Association committee that prepares the reception for our hall of fame inductees for many years.

Mrs. Sandy Schultz Russell

Mrs. Sandy Schultz Russell Honorary inductee Mrs. Sandy Schultz Russell is a 1966 graduate of Foley HS who also went on to be an educational leader in the Foley community for 25+ years at the high school level. In addition to many other service roles in the community over the years, she has been a vital member of the FHS Alumni Association committee that prepares the reception for our hall of fame inductees for many years.