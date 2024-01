Free Kiwanis Club breakfast Feb. 3

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will host a free pancake breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 10650 Gulf Beach Highway in Pensacola. The full breakfast includes sausage, milk, orange juice, tea and coffee. It is all free, but donations for Kiwanis charities will be gratefully accepted.