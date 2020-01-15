Friends of Foley Library Book Sale Feb. 7-8 at Civic Center

The Friends of the Foley Library Book Sale will be held Feb. 7-8 at the Foley Civic Center, located at 319 E. Laurel Ave. in downtown Foley. All of the proceeds help fund the Foley Public Library. Hours on Friday, Feb. 7 are 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. The sale is open from 9 am. ‘til noon on Saturday, Feb. 8. In addition, Saturday is $5 Bag Day from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. Fill a Tanger Shopping Bag with as many as it will hold for only $5.

The event includes a preview sale for Friends of the Library members only on Thursday, February 6 from 1-4 p.m. Patrons can join the Friends ($15 for families and $10 for single memberships) at the preview party. For more info, call 251-943-7665 or 251-943-3443 or visit foleylibrary.org.