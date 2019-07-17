G.S. Lions Casino Night & Dinner in the Dark is Sept. 14

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will present Casino Night & Dinner in the Dark on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per individual and $125 per couple. Tickets include live music, entertainment, a steak & shrimp dinner, drinks & casino games with $5000 in casino money for each guest. For more info, call (251) 709-9524 or (859) 380-0781. Proceeds from the event will benefit Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, Leader Dogs for The Blind and other local sight related G.S. Lions Club projects.

Lion’s Club International’s motto is “To Serve.” Specifically, the club seeks to raise awareness of diabetes, preserve sight, and serve those who have already lost – or never had- the ability to see.

In addition to raising funds for great caues, the dinner will help bring awareness to people, by experiencing what it is like to have a meal as a vision impaired person does every day.”

Live Auction items and donations are being solicted for the fundraiser and sponsors will be recognized as supporters of the wonderful event.