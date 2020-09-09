Gulf State Park earns four Tripadvisor Traveler awards

Gulf State Park earned several awards, including one each for Gulf State Park Campground, Gulf State Park Fishing Pier, The Lodge at Gulf State Park and the park itself have been honored with Tripadvisor.com’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Travelers’ Choice, formerly known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognizes businesses that earn consistently great user reviews.

ment of Conservation and Natural Resources. “All of the Alabama State Parks system employees are dedicated to making every single visit a first-class experience. Our commitment to excellence is confirmed with this recognition by the people who are actually coming to stay, play and enjoy our state parks.”

Booking a stay at one of our parks has never been easier with the launch last month of the new online reservation system for campgrounds. Visit www.alapark.com to plan and book your next visit.