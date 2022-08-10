Mentors needed for Escambia’s Take Stock in Children program

Mentors are needed for the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation Take Stock in Children program, which provides scholarships, mentors and hope to deserving, low-income youth selected through an application process through Escmbia middle schools. Any responsible, caring adult who is willing to share time on a consistent basis can help change a child’s life by becoming a Take Stock mentor. Mentors are not intended to be tutors; rather they provide caring engagement on a weekly basis that shows the student that someone cares and wants them to succeed. Mentors have the support of the Take Stock staff and are provided mentor resources to use. Mentoring starts after Labor Day.

Mentoring begins once a student is selected for the program in the 6th grade and continues through high school graduation. Mentors will meet with selected students once a week (at least 3 weeks a month) for 30-45 minutes at the school during the school day. Meetings can be virtual as needed using the monitored TSIC Mentor Ap.

For additional information, contact Sally Lee, slee@ecsdfl.us, (850) 341-6607.

“I have been mentoring for over five years and can attest that I get more out of the program than I could ever imagine,’’ said Dayre Lias of the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon, which has funded over 30 Take Stock scholarships over the past several years.

Students that complete the program will have tuition and fees paid for at a Florida state college or university for four years, as long as they graduate from high school with a GPA for college admission, and they exhibit good citizenship.