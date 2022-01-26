Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day is Feb. 16

Whether you love to play games, love great lunches or both, the 34th Annual Orange Beach Garden Club Salad Luncheon and Game Day is where you want to be on Feb. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the Emporium, 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. (Rouses Shopping Center) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will enjoy 50 scrumptious homemade salads, more than 20 homemade desserts and a wide assortment of homemade cookies. Chicken salad, always an event favorite, will be complemented by broccoli salad, taco salad, pasta salad, and some 40 more palate-pleasing options.

Cakes, pies and cookies galore rolled, refrigerated, pressed and molded into cookies created and baked by Orange Beach Expect Excellence culinary students.

About half of the 300 expected attendees will sit down for games of bridge, gin, Scrabble, Dominoes and other games. Those without a group, can pull up a chair and join an ongoing game.

The giveaways include a chance to win more than 100 gift certificates and various prizes donated by local proprietors. Six raffle tickets cost $5. Eight grand prizes include fishing gear and golfing adventures. Three grand prize tickets cost $10.

In addition to the food and fun, participants enjoy the community support their ticket purchase provides.

Game Day supports local scholarships, the OBPD Benevolent Fund, the Backcountry Butterfly Garden, Light up Orange Beach, Orange Beach Arbor Day and other charities.