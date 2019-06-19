Pat Crumby Independence Day Dance in Loxley

Roger & Elaine Beasley will entertain during the Pat Crumby Independence Day Dance on July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Loxley Civic Center.

Cost is $10 per person at the door payable by cash or check. Attendees may bring their own beverages and snacks. Suggested attire is patriotic colors of red, white or blue.

Music selections include favorite tunes from the 50s, 60s & 70s suitable for ballroom dancing, swing, freestyle & some line dances, too. As part of the holiday festivities, the Beasleys always perform a Star Spangled patriotic tribute during the July 4th event. The fun will continue on Labor Day at the Loxley Civic Center with music by JR Owen and Thom Oglesby.

Ms. Crumby started the summer holiday dances several years ago & Denise Blanda has graciously taken time and talent to continue hosting the series of events. For The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Drive.

Pictured: July 4 fun at the 2018 dance.