Perdido Chamber Red, White & Blues Golf Tourney Nov. 6

The Red, White and Birdies Golf Scramble is a Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and the Perdido Area Chamber Foundation. The event will be held on November 6 at the A.C. Read Golf Course onboard NAS Pensacola. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Registration fees are $75 per player/$300 per team for active duty and retired military. Civilians play for $100 per player/$400 per team. Deadline for entry is October 23. For more information or to register to play, go to PerdidoChamber.com or call 850-492-4660.