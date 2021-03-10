Rev. Christina Ennen settles in at First Presbyterian of Gulf Shores

There are many places Christina Luttrell Ennen could have chosen to begin her journey in the ministry, but upon learning that First Presbyterian in Gulf Shores was looking for a minister whose vision paralleled the church’s progressive perspective, she felt a match was in the making – a Divine match. “It was most important to me that I find a church with a Congregation who not only loves Jesus, but is actively doing the work of Jesus in their community. From the beginning, I was impressed with the people at First Pres. and their passion for helping others”, says Rev. Ennen.

The daughter of a minister, Chrisy grew up wanting to follow in her father’s footsteps. Even when things became challenging on her path to pastoral ministry, she says that her Dad kept telling her that her calling was sure – it came from God and God would be the one to make it come to pass. “Even after my father’s death, I could hear him cheering me on as I persevered on the journey.” Chrisy went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Greenville College and three Masters’ Degrees: a Master of Business Administration from Greenville College, Greenville Illinois, a Master of Arts, Leadership & Ministry from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Divinity from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.

It also didn’t hurt that the church was located near the sandy beaches of her family’s longtime, beloved vacation spot. Now that her dream of living here has come true, Chrisy loves to walk the shoreline at least once a week. By her side is her newest, constant companion, a pit mix, she named Brindley. Immediately after closing on the Ennen’s new home in Gulf Shores, Chrisy drove to the Atmore/Brewton area to pick up the rescue dog, whom she had located before leaving Illinois. Ennen shares, “One of the things I have become passionate about is the importance of giving loving homes to rescue animals. Loving on this girl who had such a rough start in life, helping her come out of her shell, watching her slowly reveal her personality to us and working with her to learn new routines and skills, has been so fulfilling for both Brindley and her new human family.”

Like everyone, this past year of pandemic has been challenging for Chrisy and her husband, Mike. But the year has also brought much joy, as their daughter Anne, was married on the beach in Gulf Shores Thanksgiving weekend, with Rev. Ennen officiating the ceremony. Another highlight of the fall was watching their son, Ty, a junior at GSHS be part of the marching band drumline. “In addition,” says Ennen, “the friends that have embraced him, many of them band mates, have made the transition much smoother than it could have been.”

Despite her busy schedule, Rev. Ennen enjoys several hobbies. “A number of years ago I started doing a workout called PiYo – a blend of pilates and yoga set to music – and what I found was my ‘soulmate’ workout. I taught group fitness classes of PiYo for a few years in Illinois, and hope to begin offering classes here in Gulf Shores when we are able to do more in- person gatherings safely.”

Chrisy is an avid reader and loves to read books of all genres. She is a big fan of Barbara Brown Taylor – both her memoir-type books and her collections of sermons. Naming her favorite authors as Dani Pettrey and Dee Henderson, her favorite book of all time “is probably ‘A Prayer for Owen Meany’ – the story itself as well as the deeper theological implications bring me back to its pages every couple of years”.

A runner and former race director, Chrisy hopes to become involved in the running/fitness community. She is also looking forward to being able to attend and participate in the many great festivals and gatherings in the area post-COVID. She says, “l am very interested in working for the health of our people and our planet, so anything that leads in that direction, I want in!” When asked what her visions and dreams for the church are, Rev. Ennen states, “I dream that FPC will be a place where the lost are found, where the marginalized are welcomed, where the hopeless find hope. I want the church to be known as a place where God is seen in the work of the people, where no one feels left out, and where all are celebrated. I love to talk. I love to listen. I love to laugh. Reach out, come visit, call, send me a message on church FB page, I want to get know you. I want you to know that you are loved.”

Committed to supporting the community, First Presbyterian hosts monthly Red Cross blood drives, and assists the Christian Service Center by providing additional space for the huge amount of stock needed during the current pandemic. The church also created a new ministry last fall called “Take ’n Bake”. Each week, a teacher’s name is drawn from each of the three Gulf Shores schools, and they are provided a casserole that the church procures from Sarah’s Homemade. Another effort close to the hearts of those at First Pres. is the Blessing Box in their parking lot that borders Dolphin Ave. Sometimes the Blessing Box is replenished with non- perishable food two and three times a day. Since last April, First Presbyterian has produced an Online service in the form of an iMovie every Sunday, and now also holds a “Drive-In” Service in the East parking lot every Sunday at 11:00 am. For more information about the ministries at First Presbyterian or to connect with Rev. Ennen, visit firstpresbyterianchurchgulfshores.org or call 251-968-7720.

Pictured: Rev. Christina Ennen gives the Benediction at the Drive-In Service

Cristina Meyer, soloist