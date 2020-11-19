SEC Women’s Soccer Tourney final Nov. 22 at O.B. Sportsplex

The Vanderbilt v. Tennessee winner and LSU v. Texas A&M winner will square off in one semifinal, and the Auburn v. Arkansas winner (7:30 p.m.) and the Missouri v. South Carolina winner (9:30 p.m.) will play in the other on Thursday, Nov. 18 for a chance to vie for the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4389 William Silvers Pkwy.). The championship match will be played on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

LSU is the only team among the eight quarterfinalists to pull off an upset in the tourney’s first two rounds, as the Tigers, seeded 14th, beat 11 seed Alabama nd six seed Ole Miss to get to the quarterfinals.

Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult tickets are $5 per game and children (K-12) will be admitted for $2 per day.

Arkansas is seeded first and Tennessee second going into the tourney, which was won by South Carolina in 2019.

The tourney winner receives the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship. The field of 64 teams includes 31 conference champions, with the balance selected at-large by the NCAA.

Orange Beach-Gulf Shores Tourism is expected to announce a contract extension to host the tourney in Orange Beach through 2025.