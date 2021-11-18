Sims Park Christmas Celebration & Snowball Drop is Dec. 3

The City of Gulf Shores will kick off its Christmas celebrations Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. with a Christmas celebration at Johnnie Sims Park. Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, and the 6th Annual Snowball Drop, a man-made blizzard featuring 4,000 ping pong balls dropped from above by Santa. Winning snowballs will have a number that correlates with a prize.

Santa is taking some time off during his busy month to drive through the City of Gulf Shores on Dec. 4 & 11. He will be accompanied by some of his dear friends from the North Pole and the Gulf Shores High School Steel Drum Band. Route information and a live Santa Tracker will be available on the City’s website during the event. The Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center Auditorium. The concert band format free of charge to the citizens of Baldwin County.

For info on G.S. holiday events, visit gulfshoresal.gov/Christmas.