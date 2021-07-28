S’mores on the Shore Aug. 5 at Gulf Place

Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores at S’mores on the Shore set for Thursday, August 5. The fun will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

This event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.