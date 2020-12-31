SnowBird NEWS

Drive – Thru Welcome Snowbird event Jan. 12 at Foley Civic Center

The Visit Foley Snowbird Welcome will be a drive-thru event this year. Scheduld on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at the Foley Senior Center

(304 E. Rose Ave. at Hwy. 98), the event will still have welcome packets with coupons, area information and goodies for all snowbirds. And attendees can still pick up scavenger hunt maps anad play to win restaurant gift cards and gift baskets.

The Snowbird Welcome is presented by the City of Foley, South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Foley. For more info, call 251-943-1200, go to visitfoley.com or check out facebook.

Minnesota not meeting in ‘21

By Nancy Poferl

The Minnesota Snowbird Club is suspending all in-person club activities this coming snowbird season because of COVID. Normally we meet weekly for breakfast each Tuesday January through the second Tuesday in March at GT’s On The Bay located on 26189 Canal Rd, Orange Beach. Plans are to return to this venue in 2022. New and returning snowbirds from Minnesota can keep abreast of 2021 activities at the Minnesota Club website: mnal.org or facebook.com @mnalclub.

No regular Dakota meetings

By Joyce Anderson

The Dakotas Snowbird Club will not be holding regular gatherings this winter. We have found the a majority of our club members will not be heading South this winter and for the group that will be coming it is difficult to make plans considering all the Covid 19 protocols and risk to our elderly members.

Iowa will still meet for golf

By Sue Holst

Iowa Snowbirds welcome back all Iowans wintering in the area! You are encouraged to register on our website Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (no registration fees or dues are required). Unfortunately, all club breakfasts and cocktail socials have been cancelled for 2021. Iowa golfers will continue their weekly outings and golfers from other states are welcome. The golf schedule and sign up can be found on the website.

As a means to keep our members informed, you are encouraged to visit the website often for updates on area events, general club information, discount codes, specials, etc. under the Happenings tab. We will miss seeing all our Iowa Snowbird friends, but plans are already being made for a return to normalcy in 2022!

Wisconsin Synod Lutherans host services on Sundays

Gulf Shores area WELS/ELS members

will have local church services with Holy Communion on January 10 & 24 and February 7 & 21 at St Jude by the Sea Lutheran Church, 312 E 16th Ave, Gulf Shores. Services will start at 4:00 with Bible class to follow. Make checks pay-able to Risen Savior Luth Church. Church capacity 50 people. Reservations required for each service. To make reservations or for more info contact: HYPERLINK “mailto:Jim Diehm, 231-598-0383, jkdiehm@gmail.com.” Jim Diehm, 231-598-0383, jkdiehm@gmail.com.

Senior Softball Mon. & Fri.

By Arthur Presley

We have a local men’s senior softball group, age 50 and over, and we are trying to recruit more players. We play every Monday in Gulf Shores and Friday in Orange Beach at 9 a.m. All skill level welcome. Info: 225-313-8516.

Wisconsin Snowbirds presented scholarship: The Wisconsin Sno-bird Club will not be meeting this coming season, but before they left last spring, they presented a $1,000 scholarship to Emily Hanson from Gulf Shores High School. Pictured: Glen and Letha Seering, scholarship chairmen, with Emily Anson.