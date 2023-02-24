South Baldwin Medical Center announces largest ever expansion

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center recently broke ground on the largest expansion ever undertaken at the hospital’s Foley campus. It will include new surgical department with a dedicated outpatient entrance, a larger intensive care unit and new nursing stations. Renovations in the existing facility are also planned. Target date for opening the new space is early 2025. M. J. Harris Construction Services, of Hoover is serving as the general contractor and Gresham Smith is the architect.

The expansion will modernize the hospital, enhance services and increase overall capacity to care for patients.