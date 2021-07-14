South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting is Aug. 15

The annual SBCT members meeting is August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre. If you have bought a ticket to a play, you are a member of South Baldwin Community Theater. Attend the meeting vote on board members, policies, etc. The theatre is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.

Each year, three executive and three at-large board members are elected fo two year terms and can serve two consecutive terms in any board position. This year, Steve Henry can and will serve a second term if re-elected treasurer, Barbara Campbell can and will serve a second term if re-elected secretary, and Ellen Henry and Meaghan Bratton can and will serve a second terms as as at-large board members if re-elected. Send nominees for board positions to f.wittman@gmail.com.