Tommy Cook of G.S. wins $1 million lottery

Tommy Cook of Gulf Shores claimed a $1 million top prize from The Florida Lottery’s Fasted Road to $1 million scratch-off game. Cook purchased his winning ticket from Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key, which received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Cook chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to a Florida Lottery press release.

The Fastest Road to $1 Million scratch-off, launched in February 2020, features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. Scratch-Off games comprise 75 percent of ticket sales and generate more than $1 billion for the education in the state.