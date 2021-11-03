Trop Rock For Our Vets is Nov. 11 at Fairhope Legion

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will present The First Annual Trop Rock For Our Vets, November 11 beginnng at noon.

Tickets are $10/person in advance, $20 the day of. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. for $12 a plate. Veterans with proper ID get in free and will get a free lunch. Tickets can be purchased at troprockforourvets.com

Proceeds from the concert will help support the American Legion Post 199 with the restoration of its building.

It will be a day of remembrance and celebration for those who served, continue to serve, and who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep America safe. In addition to formal ceremonies, the American Legion Post 199 will present a special concert featuring six of the country’s top and most exciting Trop Rock artists including Bob Durand, Aubrey Wollett, Steve Hopper, Bryton Stoll, Brent Burns and Eric Erdman. Trop Rock is a genre of popular music that incorporates elements and influences of rock, reggae, country, calypso, zyedeco and pop music, all inspired and celebrating the island style.

Pictured: Two time Trop Rock Entertainer of the Year Brent Burns.