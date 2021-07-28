Two Foley men arrested on multiple drug charges

Two Foley men, Demantre Stapleton Schultz, 21, and Cameran Shavon Williams, 25, were arressted on July 20 on multiple drug charges by the Foley Police Dept. Schultz is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain person forbidden to carry a pistol and attempt to elude.