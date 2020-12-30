Wharf hosts NYE parties for children and adults

Editor’s Note: Please confirm all outside New Year’s Eve events have not been posstponed, as severe weather is forecast along the Gulf Coast on Thursday night.

Kids will get to ring in the New Year hours early at the annual Kids Confetti Drop at The Wharf in Orange Beach, which begins at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. DJ Silky will spin tunes and the confetti will fall from the sky at noon.

Other activities include a mechanical bull, a rock wall, a bungee trampoline jumper ($10), camel rides ($5) and horse and carriage rides ($25 per ride).

The Kids Confetti Drop activities continue ‘til 2 p.m. and include a toxic slime battle zone, surf simulator, 38-foot double-lane bungee run, a bungee trampoline jumper ($10), and firework headbands and armbands.

The Wharf’s Reelin’ in the New Year NYE party starts at 5 p.m. and includes music, family friendly activities and adult-centered fun culminating with the midnight marlin drop and a fireworks finale.

DJ Silky will also spin tunes at 5 p.m. The Ty Reynolds Duo will play from 6-9 p.m. and Fly By Radio from 9 p.m. ‘til midnight. More info: alwharf.com.