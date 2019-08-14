Woodstock Karaoke Aug. 17 at G.S. Legion

Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores will host a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Karaoke Contest with hosts Roger and Elaine (pictured) on Saturday, August 17 beginning at 6 p.m. The cover charge is $5 at the door and contestants must be dressed as the the singers whose songs they cover in order to be eligible to win one of the top four cash prizes. The event will also include door prizes and other fun activities. Post ff is located at 781 Hwy. 59 in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-948-6119.