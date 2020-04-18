1,000 tune into Orange Beach Council meeting on Facebook

More than 1,000 people watched on facebook during the April 7 Orange Beach City Council regular session and work session. Council members and city staffers in attendance practiced proper social distancing. The meeting was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The OBA community website live-streamed a few council meetings back in 2006 but there wasn’t a lot of interest so it was discontinued. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said the city is likely to continue doing the broadcast until the pandemic ends.

“I think this is a great meeting and I’d like to just continue to air it and let people look at it,” Kennon said. “For those that complain about us meeting I’m sorry but business has got to be done. I think we all are in agreement that the public has a right to voice their opinion when we do business and be seen.”

O.B. City Council meets monthly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. The next meeting is April 21. Council meetings are immediately followed by the Council of the Whole workshop. Agendas are published at orangebeach.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/.