48th Annual Orange Beach Festival of Art March 11-12

The 49th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art is set for March 11-12 on the joint grounds of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach and Waterfront Park on Canal Road. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is completely free with public parking located at both the Island Church and the Orange Beach City Hall complex. Shuttle service is provided with an all-day pass for $5. Bike riders and golf cart drivers can park on the Arts Center grounds with easy access to the event.

The festival will feature more than 100 booths of local and regional fine art, plus exciting acts on the performing arts and music stages. Festival goers may also enjoy live visual arts demonstrations, savory gourmet offerings and the Kids Art Alley.