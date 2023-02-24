Midday Melodies March 8, 15 & 22 at Foley Heritage Park

Midday Melodies, a music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, will be held on consecutive Wednesdays beginning March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The music lineup: March 8 – This Side of 49; March 15 – Wes Loper; March 22 – Josh Chavers.

Midday Melodies near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own. Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59. Info: visit visitfoley.org or call 251-943-1300.