Orange Beach Town Hall Meeting March 1

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invite the public to a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, March 1 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. The Town Hall will immediately follow the 5 p.m. City Council meeting and work session, which will also be at the Performing Arts Center.

The mayor will give a presentation updating everyone on projects in the city, including transportation and capital improvements. As with all city town hall meetings, after presentations are done, the floor is open for anyone to ask questions.