I Pink I Can 4-Mile Run & Walk Feb. 25 at ‘Bama

The annual I Pink I Can Run 4-Mile Run/Walk for breast cancer will be held Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. from the Flora-Bama Lounge & Package on The Gulf at the Al-Fl state line. Funds raised will be used to help further the mission of the sponsoring Krewe du Ya Yas to inspire hope and enhance life for those affected by breast cancer through early detection, advocacy, education and support services. More info: runsignup.com, keepingabreastfoundation .org, email ipinkicanrun@gmail.com or call 850-474-5086. Registrations is $30 thru Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rates go up to $35 at packet pick up and race day.

o years.