G.S. Police Golf Tourney March 3 at Peninsula

The 3rd Annual Gulf Shores Police Association Golf Scramble will be held on March 3 at Peninsula Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m., and the tourney starts at 12 p.m. Cost is $600 for 4-person team. The entry fee includes range balls, carts, lunch, hole contests, and team winner & door prizes. Call or email Julie Netemeyer at 314-482-9995 or julienetemeyer@yahoo.comor Sgt. Josh Hoguet at 251-968-4657 or jhoguet@gulfshoresal.gov for more info. Registrations can be made online at https://gulfshorespoliceassociation.com/products/team-participant or dropped off at the Gulf Shores Police Dept. (220 Clubhouse Dr.) with checks for event or donations made out to G.S. Police Assn. The event has raised more than $22,000 for the association’s charities in just tw