Helping Hands auction for Camden Feb. 24 at Big Beach

Kaysheri and friends Ava Wycoff and Bailey Oldham will host a Helping Hands donation drive/silent auction to help the family of 9-year-old Camden Pancner with medical expenses at Big Beach Brewery on Feb. 24 from 2 – 7 p.m. More Info: E-mail helpinghands gulf shores@ gmail.com, or visit kidshelpinghands. wixsite.com.
Helping Hands Gulf Shores, started by Kaysheri Haffner when she was an 11 year-old student at Gulf Shores Elementary, continues to make a positive difference in local children’s lives seven years later. Camden was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a brain cancer in the cerebellum that leads to impaired eyesight. After a recent surgery, Camden’s body experienced a reset and he has had to relearn most of his motor skills. The goal is to raise $6,000 for Camden and his family.