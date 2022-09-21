Al. Sports Hall of Fame director speaks to GCAC Sept. 26

Scott Myers, Executive Director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, will speak to Gulf Coast Athletic Club members and guests during the club’s Sept. 26 meeting at Craft Farms clubhouse in Gulf Shores. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. The agenda incldues team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous “crying towel” presentation, and the keynote speaker. Meetings are casual in nature, with most attendees wearing their team colors.

Club membership is $275, which includes dinner. Non-members may attend meetings for $45. For more info, contact George Autrey (autregn@yahoo.com) or Taylor Means (Taylor.Means @gmail.com) or visit gcathleticclub.com. Jackie Sherrill, the former head coach at Mississippi State, Pitt and Texas A&M, will speak on Oct. 10.

Myers (pictured) serves as the Executive Director of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. In this capacity, he oversees all operations and management for their events as well as the Museum. Additionally, he serves as the Managing Director of the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Foundation and the Birmingham Athletic Partnership.

He served as the original Co-Chair of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Foundation, as well as Head of the Delegation from the City of Birmingham in securing the bid for the city.

Myers has over 25 years of experience in sports management; and has traveled to 53 countries. He is a graduate of Samford University earning a degree in business administration while playing on the Bulldogs Football Team. In 2019, Myers was appointed Honorary Consul of Guatemala to Alabama.