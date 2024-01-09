Annual Coin Show Jan. 13-14 in Foley

The nonprofit South Baldwin Numismatic Society will hold its Annual Gold Coast Coin and Currency Show on January 13 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and January 14 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. The show, which is free and open to the public, will feature dealers in U.S. and international coins, currency, ephemera, jewelry, silver, gold and more. Those who have questions about or want to sell their coins and paper money are encouraged to bring them.