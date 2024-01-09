Songwriters Showcase Jan. 19 at OWA

In cooperation with the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival, Foley’s OWA Theater will present Mitch Rossell, John Ford Coley and Lenny LeBlanc at its Heart Behind the Music Songwriters’ Showcase on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34.99 and are available at visitowa.com.

Rossell has written four Garth Brooks’ singles, including “Ask Me How I Know,” his first #1 single and he opened for Brooks on his 2022 stadium tour with just an acoustic guitar, winning over thousands of new fans every night. Ford Coley is most revered as half of the Grammy nominated duo, England Dan and John Ford Coley. His penned hits include “Love Is The Answer”, “Gone Too Far”, and “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight.” It was nearly impossible to turn on the radio in the late 70’s without hearing LeBlanc’s hit ballad, “Falling.”